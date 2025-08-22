Comparison sites remain the most popular option for researching insurance

Other primary options included researching individual insurance companies online (45%) and speaking to a financial adviser on the phone or face-to-face (42%). The provider surveyed 2,000 UK consumers aged between 18-70, finding that younger consumers explored alternative routes for information. Among those aged between 25-34, 14% would consider the views of influencers or media experts when researching the options available, while 10% would use AI tools - the highest across all age groups. However, this age group were also the most likely demographic to seek the opinion of an advis...