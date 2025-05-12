IPTF adds Empath_AI to membership

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has named Empath_AI as its latest member of 2025, aiming to support the IPTF's continued focus on innovation and technology in the income protection (IP) market.
Empath_AI uses vocal biomarker technology, analysing the underlying sounds of speech to capture emotional tone, stress levels and other vocal cues – rather than relying on words or phrases - to detect mental health vulnerabilities, including when these are not stated. Ralph Tucker, co-founder, Empath_AI, said: "Joining the IPTF is a major step forward for Empath_AI, demonstrating our commitment to growing the income protection sector by bringing our technology to the adviser, customer and insurer experience. "With mental illness now the single largest cause of disability in the UK, ou...
