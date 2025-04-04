Working2Wellbeing joins IPTF

Eighth member for 2025

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee support firm, Working2Wellbeing has joined the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF).

The firm became the eighth member to join the IPTF in 2025. Earlier this year, Shepherds Friendly, HSBC Life (UK), RedArc, Best Insurance, Realm, MMS and CIExpert joined the organisation. The organisation said that Working2Wellbeing joining their ranks signalled a broadening of the IPTF's agenda. It said it wanted to including accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) members as well as involve more value-added services and tech providers. As part of the IPTF, the provider will contribute to raising the awareness of income protection amongst advisers and consumers in the UK. Vicky ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Rachel Edwards joins iPipeline

The Exeter appoints Suzy Esson as COO

More on Income Protection

The return of redundancy cover and its importance
Income Protection

The return of redundancy cover and its importance

Demand looks set to remain high

Kesh Thukaram
clock 02 April 2025 • 3 min read
Interactive video: Addressing client income protection concerns
Income Protection

Interactive video: Addressing client income protection concerns

How do you engage with clients to help them understand the value of income protection?

Scottish Widows
clock 14 March 2025 • 1 min read
IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2025
Income Protection

IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2025

Third round of campaign

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 March 2025 • 1 min read