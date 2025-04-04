Working2Wellbeing joins IPTF

The firm became the eighth member to join the IPTF in 2025. Earlier this year, Shepherds Friendly, HSBC Life (UK), RedArc, Best Insurance, Realm, MMS and CIExpert joined the organisation. The organisation said that Working2Wellbeing joining their ranks signalled a broadening of the IPTF's agenda. It said it wanted to including accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) members as well as involve more value-added services and tech providers. As part of the IPTF, the provider will contribute to raising the awareness of income protection amongst advisers and consumers in the UK. Vicky ...