Aviva launches life insurance partnership with Tesco

Insurer, Aviva, has partnered with Tesco Insurance and Money Services to launch a life cover product for Tesco shoppers and Clubcard members.
The life insurance proposition aims to provide a digital quote and apply service on Tesco's insurance website, utilising Aviva underwriting and life experience, according to the firms. Prices for life cover start at £5 per month with added-value benefits available to support customers' health and wellbeing. Ban Mahsoub, partnerships director, Tesco Insurance and Money Services, said: "We're delighted to be working with Aviva to expand our offering into protection insurance for millions of Tesco customers and help meet the needs of families across the UK. "Tesco's trusted brand back...
