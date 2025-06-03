2024 record year for private healthcare: PHIN

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has released data on private healthcare admissions which showed 2024 was a record year for the sector.
The total number of private healthcare admissions in 2024 was 939,000, a 3% rise on the previous year's figures. Those admissions funded by private medical insurance (PMI) grew by 6% year on year, up to 664,000 PMI admissions from 625,000 in 2023. Self-pay admissions saw a 3% downturn year on year, down from 283,000 in 2023 to 275,000 in 2024. Looking at pre-pandemic figures, private admissions were up 20% across the UK in 2024 compared to 2019 figures, insured admissions were up 14% over the five years and self-pay was up 38%. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadsto...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.