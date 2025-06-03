2024 record year for private healthcare: PHIN

The total number of private healthcare admissions in 2024 was 939,000, a 3% rise on the previous year's figures. Those admissions funded by private medical insurance (PMI) grew by 6% year on year, up to 664,000 PMI admissions from 625,000 in 2023. Self-pay admissions saw a 3% downturn year on year, down from 283,000 in 2023 to 275,000 in 2024. Looking at pre-pandemic figures, private admissions were up 20% across the UK in 2024 compared to 2019 figures, insured admissions were up 14% over the five years and self-pay was up 38%. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadsto...