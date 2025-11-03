Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI

Association calls for IPT freeze

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The number of people who used insurer-provided health services in 2023 increased to around 2.2 million, rising by 23% from 1.8m the year prior, according to an analysis by the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI said this highlights the expanding role of health and protection insurers in supporting a healthy UK population and workforce. Customers accessed insurer-provided health services 10.3m times in 2023 to help prevent illnesses, manage conditions, receive treatment or support their return to work, which is up by 22% from 2022. More than half (51%) of these interactions were for prevention, diagnosis and to offer early care to individuals. The association noted that employers played a "crucial role" in the uptake, with 77% of people who accessed these services having done so th...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Employer interventions on ill-health left too late

Freedom Health Insurance partners with Mayfair We Care

More on PMI

Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI
PMI

Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI

Association calls for IPT freeze

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 November 2025 • 3 min read
Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode
PMI

Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode

1.6% slowdown in Q3 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read
NHS patients receive 6.15m private appointments and tests
PMI

NHS patients receive 6.15m private appointments and tests

"We’re not prepared to continue 2-tier healthcare"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 October 2025 • 3 min read