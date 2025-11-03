Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI

The number of people who used insurer-provided health services in 2023 increased to around 2.2 million, rising by 23% from 1.8m the year prior, according to an analysis by the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
The ABI said this highlights the expanding role of health and protection insurers in supporting a healthy UK population and workforce. Customers accessed insurer-provided health services 10.3m times in 2023 to help prevent illnesses, manage conditions, receive treatment or support their return to work, which is up by 22% from 2022. More than half (51%) of these interactions were for prevention, diagnosis and to offer early care to individuals. The association noted that employers played a "crucial role" in the uptake, with 77% of people who accessed these services having done so th...
