Trust in PMI rebounds

Fairer Finance data

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Consumer trust in private medical insurance (PMI) has risen in Autumn 2025, according to data from consumer group, Fairer Finance.

The Autumn 2025 Trust in Private Medical Insurance Index showed a 0.71 percentage point increase in PMI trust since Spring 2025. The current level of trust is 58.55%, similar levels seen at its peak in Autumn 2024, according to Fairer Finance. The rising level of trust appears to have its root in increasing levels of claims satisfaction, Fairer Finance said. Claims satisfaction has risen three percentage points in Autumn 2025, continuing a trend which has seen a rise of more than nine percentage points since Autumn 2023. James Daley, managing director, Fairer Finance, said: "After ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

FCA to simplify insurance rules

The Exeter adds Real Life to iPipeline

More on PMI

NHS waiting list stagnant in September 2025
PMI

NHS waiting list stagnant in September 2025

7.39m treatments on list

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read
Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI
PMI

Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI

Association calls for IPT freeze

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 November 2025 • 3 min read
Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode
PMI

Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode

1.6% slowdown in Q3 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read