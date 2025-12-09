Trust in PMI rebounds

The Autumn 2025 Trust in Private Medical Insurance Index showed a 0.71 percentage point increase in PMI trust since Spring 2025. The current level of trust is 58.55%, similar levels seen at its peak in Autumn 2024, according to Fairer Finance. The rising level of trust appears to have its root in increasing levels of claims satisfaction, Fairer Finance said. Claims satisfaction has risen three percentage points in Autumn 2025, continuing a trend which has seen a rise of more than nine percentage points since Autumn 2023. James Daley, managing director, Fairer Finance, said: "After ...