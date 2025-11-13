NHS waiting list stagnant in September 2025

7.39m treatments on list

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The NHS has released its waiting list statistics for September 2025, showing a minimal drop in those awaiting treatment from 7.41 million patients in August 2025 to 7.39m in September this year.

The data continued a trend of the list remaining around 7.4m, with the high point in 2025 being 7.43m on the list (January) and the low being 7.36m (May). The drop in those on the list, whilst minimal, does represent the first time in four months that fewer patients are on the list. The number of those waiting within the Government's target of 18 weeks to treatment remained largely the same, with 4.5m seen within the target compared to 4.45m in August this year. This represents 61.8% of patents being referred to treatment within government targets. Brett Hill, head of heath and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Final day to nominate

Aviva signs distribution agreement with NFU Mutual

More on PMI

Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI
PMI

Use of insurer-provided health services up by 23%: ABI

Association calls for IPT freeze

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 November 2025 • 3 min read
Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode
PMI

Private healthcare invoices slow in 2025: Healthcode

1.6% slowdown in Q3 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 28 October 2025 • 1 min read
NHS patients receive 6.15m private appointments and tests
PMI

NHS patients receive 6.15m private appointments and tests

"We’re not prepared to continue 2-tier healthcare"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 October 2025 • 3 min read