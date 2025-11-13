NHS waiting list stagnant in September 2025

The NHS has released its waiting list statistics for September 2025, showing a minimal drop in those awaiting treatment from 7.41 million patients in August 2025 to 7.39m in September this year.
The data continued a trend of the list remaining around 7.4m, with the high point in 2025 being 7.43m on the list (January) and the low being 7.36m (May). The drop in those on the list, whilst minimal, does represent the first time in four months that fewer patients are on the list. The number of those waiting within the Government's target of 18 weeks to treatment remained largely the same, with 4.5m seen within the target compared to 4.45m in August this year. This represents 61.8% of patents being referred to treatment within government targets. Brett Hill, head of heath and ...
