Chesnara raises £140m for HSBC Life acquisition

Life insurance and pensions consolidator, Chesnara, has raised £140 million via a Rights Issue of nearly 80 million new ordinary shares.
The new shares were priced at 176p per share, Chesnara received valid acceptances for just over 70 million new ordinary shares, or approximately 88% of the total shares issued. The amount raised will be used to aid in the consolidator's acquisition of insurer HSBC Life UK, according to Steve Murray, CEO, Chesnara. He said: "I am pleased to announce we have successfully raised gross proceeds of £140m to support the financing of our proposed acquisition of HSBC Life UK." For the remaining 12% of shares not under acceptance, RBS and ABN AMRO will be responsible for finding subscribers...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.