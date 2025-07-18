COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 14 July 2025. The top stories this week are: Insurers paid out £8bn in protection claims in 2024 Group life to be included in new captive insurance framework Mortgage 1st unveils expansion plans amid private investment Stress is top employer concern for workers across generations Cancer: Can the industry make a difference? COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Shortlists revealed