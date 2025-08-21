BHSF adds two senior appointments

Enstone will be responsible for the firm's risk and compliance strategy and brings experience in governance, regulatory frameworks and enterprise risk management, according to BHSF. Clare Enstone, director of risk and compliance, BHSF, said: "Joining BHSF is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to an organisation that's clearly committed to doing things the right way. I'm passionate about building strong, transparent governance frameworks that support innovation while protecting customers and partners. "I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our compliance culture and ...