BHSF adds two senior appointments

Clare Enstone and Georgina Callaghan join

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, BHSF, has announced the appointments of Clare Enstone, as director of risk and compliance; and Georgina Callaghan as chief operating officer.

Enstone will be responsible for the firm's risk and compliance strategy and brings experience in governance, regulatory frameworks and enterprise risk management, according to BHSF. Clare Enstone, director of risk and compliance, BHSF, said: "Joining BHSF is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to an organisation that's clearly committed to doing things the right way. I'm passionate about building strong, transparent governance frameworks that support innovation while protecting customers and partners. "I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our compliance culture and ...

