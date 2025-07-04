The COVER Review: Acquisitions, healthcare and awards

Week commencing 30 June 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team discuss protection acquisitions, healthcare, awards and more.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 30 June 2025. The top stories this week are: HSBC Life UK to be acquired in £260m deal CMA clears Direct Line acquisition New CEO for Canada Life UK 36% of UK consumers say private healthcare is essential: The Exeter How shifting UK demographics are changing the protection conversation COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Final day to enter

