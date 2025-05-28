Long-term protection sales up 2.2% in 2024: Swiss Re

Term & Health Watch report published

Cameron Roberts
Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has published its Term & Health Watch which showed that individual protection sales grew by 2.2% in 2024.

The increase represents over 2 million new term assurance, whole of life, critical illness (CIC) and income protection (IP) policies. The report, conducted in partnership with iPipeline, also showed that non-advised sales of protection fell by 6.5% over the year. This followed on from a  27% drop in non-advised sales in 2023. Paul Yates, product strategy director, at iPipeline commented:  "Advisers are increasingly realising greater value from the protection market as they refine their sales and recommendation processes to better meet their clients' holistic protection needs." IP p...

