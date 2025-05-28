Long-term protection sales up 2.2% in 2024: Swiss Re

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has published its Term & Health Watch which showed that individual protection sales grew by 2.2% in 2024.
The increase represents over 2 million new term assurance, whole of life, critical illness (CIC) and income protection (IP) policies. The report, conducted in partnership with iPipeline, also showed that non-advised sales of protection fell by 6.5% over the year. This followed on from a 27% drop in non-advised sales in 2023. Paul Yates, product strategy director, at iPipeline commented: "Advisers are increasingly realising greater value from the protection market as they refine their sales and recommendation processes to better meet their clients' holistic protection needs." IP p...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.