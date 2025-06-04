Reassured customers receive £67m in pay outs

The total pay out figure marks a 34% increase from 2023, or an increase of £17m, and supported over 2500 families. An average of over 200 families per month saw their policy pay out throughout the year. Reassured told COVER that across its core insurer panel, £49.2m was paid out across 2,301 life insurance claims, £12.2m was paid across 173 terminal illness claims and £5.5m was paid across CI claims. For life insurance, top reasons for claiming were cancer, heart, lung-related claims, while cancer, motor neuron disease and terminal illness were primary reasons for terminal illness cla...