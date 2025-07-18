Fifth of cancer patients say wait times are too long

One fifth (20.6%) of patients with cancer have said the length of waiting times at the clinic or day unit used for cancer treatment was ‘too long’ or ‘much too long’, according to the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey.
Around 22.5% said they felt the length of time waiting for diagnostic test results was ‘not right', with 17.3% saying this wait was ‘much too long'. According to NHS data, 69.9% of people in England received their diagnosis and started their first treatment within two months - or 62 days - of an urgent referral in April 2025. However, the target is 85% and has not been met since December 2015, according to Broadstone. The independent consultancy said the survey shows there is "still significant work to do to make inroads" into improving cancer care on the NHS. Brett Hill, head o...
