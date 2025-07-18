L&G updates support on adviser platform

New webpage launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Legal and General (L&G) has made a series of updates to its adviser platform, OLP Connect, via its retail protection business.

OLP Connect is a platform that aims to help advisers manage protection applications. It provides integrated tools, insights and resources to help advisers "stay on top of their pipeline, nurture client relationships and remain informed", L&G detailed. Following user feedback, L&G has launched a new webpage on OLP Connect to give advisers access to "key" platform resources in one place. This new webpage comprises platform tips, frequently asked questions (FAQs) and short videos offering a platform overview. It will be updated every three months to ensure content remains relevant, L&...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Insurer data, cancer support and adviser investment

Fifth of cancer patients say wait times are too long

More on Individual Protection

L&G updates support on adviser platform
Individual Protection

L&G updates support on adviser platform

New webpage launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 July 2025 • 2 min read
Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults
Individual Protection

Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults

40% went on to get their check

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 July 2025 • 2 min read
The COVER Review: US tariffs, NHS waiting list and mortality
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: US tariffs, NHS waiting list and mortality

Week commencing 07 July 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 July 2025 • 1 min read