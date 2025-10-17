James Tait joins GAIN board

The Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity (GAIN) has named former UnderwriteMe CEO, James Tait, as a member of its board.
Tait has more than 20 years of experience in insurance, reinsurance and technology, he is a qualified actuary and has held positions such as CEO, managing director and non-executive director (NED). He said: "My daughter, who has AuDHD, inspires me to push for more neuroinclusive workplaces. There is some understanding of neurodiversity in the education sector, support often drops away in the workplace, where neurodivergent people are too often treated as neurotypical and struggle to belong and thrive. "I want to raise awareness, encourage genuine inclusion and help organisations put t...
