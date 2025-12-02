Aviva extends group protection access to EAP

Aviva has partnered with digital healthcare provider, HealthHero, to provide an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) to clients with any Aviva group protection policy.
From 1 January, 2026, the new EAP will be available to group life, critical illness and group income protection clients and all their employees, whether insured or not, with updates made to Aviva's wellbeing services. This comes after previously being restricted to group income protection scheme members, meaning that around 2.8 million employees will now have access to the service. As part of the offering, Aviva said a wide range of mental health support will be available. Employees will have access to a 24/7 emotional and practical support helpline, with an additional planned stru...
