What do advisers need to know about unemployment cover?

Kesh Thukaram, co-founder, Best Insurance and Excitare.ai, discusses the differences between unemployment cover and income protection (IP), as well as the universal need for the cover.
It is often said that nothing in life is certain, except death and taxes. But in today's politically and economically volatile world, uncertainty has become a constant too. From the global pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis, to AI-driven workplace disruption and shifting trade dynamics, instability is continuing to ripple through every UK household and into almost every aspect of our daily lives. This uncertainty is reshaping the protection needs of customers and has led to a resurgence of interest in unemployment cover, with the product now firmly back in the spotlight after many...
