What do advisers need to know about unemployment cover?

It is often said that nothing in life is certain, except death and taxes. But in today's politically and economically volatile world, uncertainty has become a constant too. From the global pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis, to AI-driven workplace disruption and shifting trade dynamics, instability is continuing to ripple through every UK household and into almost every aspect of our daily lives. This uncertainty is reshaping the protection needs of customers and has led to a resurgence of interest in unemployment cover, with the product now firmly back in the spotlight after many...