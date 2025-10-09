Economic climate affecting risk responses for half of adults: AMI

AMI surveyed 3,000 UK adults as part of its 2025 Protection Viewpoint Report, due to launch in November this year. According to the research's preliminary findings, 51% of adults noted that the economic climate had a ‘big impact' on their decisions and emotional response to risk. Breaking this down, AMI found that life stages made a difference to this sentiment, as did different groups in society including age, housing situation and family status. Younger adults felt the strain most, with 82% of Gen Z and 85% of Millennials reporting an emotional toll. Additionally, 87% of paren...