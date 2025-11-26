The changing face of employee health: Howden

"Data is critical to a successful wellbeing plan"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 5 min read

COVER deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, speaks with Matthew Gregson, executive director, Howden Employee Benefits, about the changing face of employee healthcare amid rising medical inflation.

It's no secret that demand and usage of company-funded private healthcare has crept up post-Covid-19. At the same time, employers are only seeing costs go up, so while many businesses would like to expand the coverage of their plans, medical inflation is making investment more difficult for businesses. Last week, Howden Employee Benefits released its report, The changing face of employee health, in which it predicted that medical inflation would reach 7% in 2026, net of CPI, meaning total inflation will be over 10%. Looking specifically at UK-based businesses, Howden told COVER that 7...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Budget 25: Protection industry reacts

Budget 25: Increased support for young workers

More on Group PMI

Government launches Men's Health Strategy
Group PMI

Government launches Men's Health Strategy

International Men’s Day

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 November 2025 • 2 min read
Healix Health to offer Perci Guide cancer support
Group PMI

Healix Health to offer Perci Guide cancer support

Personalised cancer prevention and detection support

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 November 2025 • 2 min read
Four in 10 employers offer PMI despite employee demand
Group PMI

Four in 10 employers offer PMI despite employee demand

19% of employees demand more health and wellbeing benefits

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read