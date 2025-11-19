Government launches Men's Health Strategy

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced the launch of its Men’s Health Strategy, aiming to tackle men’s health challenges.
The strategy looks to improve male physical health and reduce inequalities to allow men and boys to live longer, healthier lives, according to DHSC. It also looks to address suicide rates among men under the age of 50, with 75% of all suicides being men ,according to DHSC. This comes in the form of a £3.6 million investment in suicide prevention projects for middle-aged men over the next three years. It also sees the expansion of mental health teams in schools to give 900,000 pupils access to mental health support by April 2026. The strategy also sees the Premier League's Together ...
