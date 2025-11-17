Healix Health to offer Perci Guide cancer support

The partnership includes the implementation of digital cancer support service, Perci Guide, which spans across prevention and early detection of cancer, prehabilitation, treatment support, rehabilitation and care for those supporting someone with cancer. Healix is offering the service as its Cancer Prevention offering, it will provide guidance on risk, prevention and care through the My Healix app. The service allows users to complete digital risk assessments, access guidance and provides an in-app nurse chat function for support. Ian Talbot, CEO at Healix Health, said: "Cancer aff...