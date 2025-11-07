Four in 10 employers offer PMI despite employee demand

Private medical insurance (PMI) has been identified as the most in-demand workplace benefit that employees want as part of their benefits package, Epassi UK has found.
The benefits and wellbeing technology platform surveyed 2,000 adults and 500 HR decision makers, finding that 25% of employees cited PMI as the single most important benefit they want within their employee benefits package. This comes as 43% of employers offered PMI as a workplace benefit, with 16% of employees believing this benefit is on offer to them. As such, Epassi said that employers need to enhance their communication with employees to ensure they fully understand the benefits on offer and to boost engagement. Other benefits that workers cited as the most important included ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.