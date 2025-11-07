Four in 10 employers offer PMI despite employee demand

The benefits and wellbeing technology platform surveyed 2,000 adults and 500 HR decision makers, finding that 25% of employees cited PMI as the single most important benefit they want within their employee benefits package. This comes as 43% of employers offered PMI as a workplace benefit, with 16% of employees believing this benefit is on offer to them. As such, Epassi said that employers need to enhance their communication with employees to ensure they fully understand the benefits on offer and to boost engagement. Other benefits that workers cited as the most important included ...