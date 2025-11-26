Budget 25: Increased support for young workers

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed a range of support for young workers in the Autumn Budget today (26 November).
As part of its support package, the UK Government announced increases to minimum wage rates from April 2026. The national living wage, which is the minimum wage rate for all workers aged 21 and over, will increase by 4.1% to £12.71, while the minimum wage will rise by 50p to £10.85 for 18-20-year-olds and 45p to £8.00 for 16-17-year-olds. According to the Government, the increase to the 18-20-year-old rate makes progress towards alignment with the national living wage. Elsewhere, the Government said it is working with employers to support those who get sick to stay in work, and tha...
