Mental wellbeing lowest among young and midlife adults: Aviva

Research by Aviva has found that two age groups - young adults aged between 18–24 and those in midlife between 45-54 – had more pronounced mental wellbeing challenges than the average across all age groups.
According to the provider's latest Story of Health research which surveyed 2,000 customers, 62% of adults across all age groups rated their mental health as ‘good'. While young adults ranked lowest (47%) in terms of those who rated this as ‘good' , 25-to-34-year-olds ranked the highest (74%), followed by 35-to-44-year-olds and those over 55 (both 65%, respectively), and 45-to-54-year-olds (51%). Breaking this down, 48% of those aged between 18-24 were overwhelmed or stressed frequently, while 43% often felt anxious or worried and 33% had a persistent low mood or depression. For 45-to-...
