Mental wellbeing lowest among young and midlife adults: Aviva

Access to support varied across age groups

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research by Aviva has found that two age groups - young adults aged between 18–24 and those in midlife between 45-54 – had more pronounced mental wellbeing challenges than the average across all age groups.

According to the provider's latest Story of Health research which surveyed 2,000 customers, 62% of adults across all age groups rated their mental health as ‘good'. While young adults ranked lowest (47%) in terms of those who rated this as ‘good' , 25-to-34-year-olds ranked the highest (74%), followed by 35-to-44-year-olds and those over 55 (both 65%, respectively), and 45-to-54-year-olds (51%). Breaking this down, 48% of those aged between 18-24 were overwhelmed or stressed frequently, while 43% often felt anxious or worried and 33% had a persistent low mood or depression. For 45-to-...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: World Mental Health Day and provider updates

World Mental Health Day 2025: Access to services

More on Individual Protection

Mental wellbeing lowest among young and midlife adults: Aviva
Individual Protection

Mental wellbeing lowest among young and midlife adults: Aviva

Access to support varied across age groups

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2025 • 2 min read
Economic climate affecting risk responses for half of adults: AMI
Individual Protection

Economic climate affecting risk responses for half of adults: AMI

2025 Protection Viewpoint Report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
What do advisers need to know about unemployment cover?
Individual Protection

What do advisers need to know about unemployment cover?

Disparity between consumer fear and take-up of cover

Kesh Thukaram
clock 09 October 2025 • 4 min read