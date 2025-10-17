The COVER Review: Provider updates, workplace benefits and EAPs

Week commencing 13 October 2025

1 min read

This week's COVER Review discusses provider updates, workplace policies, employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards.

COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 13 October 2025. The top stories this week are: National Friendly launches healthcare product PMI claims up 6% as mental health treatments increase Third of UK businesses have cut down on workplace benefits The mis-use of EAPs COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Open for nominations

