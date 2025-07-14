Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults

More than 590,000 adults aged 40-74 did not take up a free NHS health check offered between January to March 2025 (Q4 24/25), marking a record total, according to Broadstone.
The independent consultancy analysed data by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, finding a continuation of the trend of middle-aged adults not taking up the offer of a free NHS health check. Overall, 991,452 people aged 40-74 were invited to a health check in Q4 24/25, with Broadstone noting that invitations hit a record high through the quarter. However, 400,797 (40%) went on to get their check. Broadstone said this reflects the full year trend statistics for 2024/25 where 3.8 million people were invited to a check but nearly 2.4 million did not attend (62%). Compared ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.