Uptake for NHS health checks hits record low for middle-aged adults

The independent consultancy analysed data by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, finding a continuation of the trend of middle-aged adults not taking up the offer of a free NHS health check. Overall, 991,452 people aged 40-74 were invited to a health check in Q4 24/25, with Broadstone noting that invitations hit a record high through the quarter. However, 400,797 (40%) went on to get their check. Broadstone said this reflects the full year trend statistics for 2024/25 where 3.8 million people were invited to a check but nearly 2.4 million did not attend (62%). Compared ...