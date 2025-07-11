National Friendly launches Cover the Country campaign

The campaign, which takes place in the lead up to Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), will provide a regional online map to track National Friendly's IP sales across the UK. For each qualifying IP application advisers will be entered into a prize draw to win Amazon gift cards. National Friendly reported an 81% increase in IP sales in 2024, it also saw a 53% increase in AOIP in 2024. The provider also reported that new sales across the society's products had more than doubled since 2021. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "We know how important advisers are in helping...