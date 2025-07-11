National Friendly launches Cover the Country campaign

Provider, National Friendly, has launched its Cover the Country campaign to encourage advisers engage in the mutual’s product range.
The campaign, which takes place in the lead up to Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), will provide a regional online map to track National Friendly's IP sales across the UK. For each qualifying IP application advisers will be entered into a prize draw to win Amazon gift cards. National Friendly reported an 81% increase in IP sales in 2024, it also saw a 53% increase in AOIP in 2024. The provider also reported that new sales across the society's products had more than doubled since 2021. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "We know how important advisers are in helping...
