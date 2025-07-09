Partner Insight: Individualised life insurance cover – how Pulse welcomes difference

An aging population, young people suffering more and more from a chronic lack of mental health support, obesity affecting almost a third of the population, more than 385,000 new cancer cases in the UK every year. Climate change meaning that the danger from extreme weather is growing and growing. Political instability creating conflicts that risk affecting all of us, even here in the UK. Government services struggling to keep up with increased demand for social care and an NHS unable to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic. Inequality and information overload…

People need help and advice like never before and they need insurers and underwriters who are prepared to look at people as individuals, taking account of their specific needs and requirements. Many of these people are vulnerable. Many of them have lost faith in financial services. Many of them are fed up with being pushed through automated logarithms that focus just on what makes them the same as everybody else rather than why they are different. This is where Pulse Insurance Limited comes in.

Our focus has always been on helping people who have not been able to get cover elsewhere. We offer life insurance, short term income protection, accident, sickness cover, travel insurance and more. For protection advisers the key areas where we can help are:

life cover for people with serious pre-existing health conditions

expats and overseas workers

people working or travelling to hazardous locations and older clients.

Pulse Insurance Limited (Pulse) has made it its business to provide cover for individuals who were or are being declined or postponed life cover by the big players. Pulse has specialist underwriters who have developed knowledge and understanding of the efficacy of new treatments. Saying yes is our speciality!

There has been a lot of good work being done about sign posting and ensuring vulnerable clients are provided with important life insurance protection but there are still a significant number who are left with nowhere to turn as their risk profile is outside the appetite of the mainstream life market, and they are left out in the cold.

Pulse has a long track record in filling this gap and they have built a unique and specialist service enabling individuals through their advisers to obtain the insurance protection they might have thought was impossible to obtain. We believe that, once people's conditions have stabilised, everyone should have access to life insurance cover.

Examples of clients who have cover through Pulse, include:

Pre-existing medical conditions

We will consider virtually all medical conditions. As each condition is unique and personal to an individual we will assess each case on its own individual merits. We pride ourselves on treating our customers with respect and sensitivity as many of the conditions we look at have had a significant life changing impact on our client's lives.

Examples of conditions which we have recently quoted terms for (after a previous declinature by the company market):

Renal disease with function stable but less than 30%

Mental Health issues with suicide attempts

Alcohol abuse with abstention for 2 years plus

"Social", controlled drug use

Stage 4 cancers 10 years post treatment

HIV with comorbidities

Brugada Syndrome with ICD

The type of medical conditions we can consider is ever expanding as developments in treatments have improved prognosis and life expectancy

High-risk jobs

We specialise in finding life insurance cover for those with occupations that are hazardous and/ or where they are in conflict zones or higher risk locations. Examples of life insurance cover we have been able to quote terms for include:

Offshore workers in the UK and overseas

Missionaries and overseas medical aid workers working in dangerous regions where there is war, civil war aftermath of recent conflict or political instability

Journalists in conflict regions

Security personnel with high-risk activities or in dangerous regions

Hazardous hobbies

Some of our customers enjoy higher risk sports, pastimes and hobbies and find that they have difficulty in finding life insurance cover with mainstream insurer. We can consider virtually all types of interests including

Motor Sport for leisure or as a professional

Diving commercially or for pleasure

Mountain climbing including special expeditions

Private and commercial aviation

Overseas residents

A customer's normal place of residence can mean that they are excluded from accessing life insurance cover in the standard market. We have various options available to meet the needs of these customers who are not able to access life insurance cover because they are:

UK non-domiciled but have a potential UK IHT liability

Temporarily resident overseas or in the UK on a temporary basis

A UK expatriate living abroad

Pulse has been a Coverholder at Lloyd's for many years and over the years it has also developed underwriting relationships and capacity beyond London in order to provide the vital service to our clients who would otherwise not be able to get covered. Clients and their advisers are always made aware of the security of insurers and underwriters.

Providing cover for individuals and groups who do not fit the standard mould can be expensive, so for this reason, we have developed a system where we can give a client an indication of cost early-on to avoid any pricing surprises. The client is asked to provide key information about their needs, through a one-page questionnaire or through our unique on-line quoting tool, typically that would mean the basic details of their medical condition or the nature and location of their work if that is the issue. Once we have these details, we can give an indication of cost. If the client finds this acceptable, we will only then proceed to Proposal Form and obtain any medical evidence that is required.

We always encourage advisers who have not used us before to make contact with us by email or phone. We cannot help every case that comes our way but will do our utmost to assist.

Pulse Contact details: [email protected] or telephone 01280 841430 opt 4 or visit our website www.pulse-insurance.co.uk for more details