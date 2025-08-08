The COVER Review: Provider results, tax breaks and adviser updates

The COVER Review dives into provider financial results, tax breaks, adviser updates and more this week in the protection and health industry.
COVER deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 4 August 2025. The top stories this week are: L&G reports drop in new protection premiums in H1 2025 Record IP sales for National Friendly Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits Heath Protection Solutions takes 20% stake in mortgage firm Head off protection objections before they arise
