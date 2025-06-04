RedArc sees increased demand for support around serious conditions

Nurse-led health and wellbeing service, RedArc has recorded increased demand for support around serious conditions over the past two years.
Support for stroke cases increased by 113% over this time, with support increasing by 42% for people with cancer and 25% for those with cardiac conditions. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "Support needs to get the individual back on their feet to get on with their lives - whatever shape that takes, perhaps a return to work, return to social life or, most importantly, a return to feeling like themselves again. "No-one wants to be beholden to their illness and it's good to see employers and insurers recognising this and helping their clients adapt to their new nor...
