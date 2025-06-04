RedArc sees increased demand for support around serious conditions

Support for stroke cases up by 113%

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Nurse-led health and wellbeing service, RedArc has recorded increased demand for support around serious conditions over the past two years.

Support for stroke cases increased by 113% over this time, with support increasing by 42% for people with cancer and 25% for those with cardiac conditions. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "Support needs to get the individual back on their feet to get on with their lives - whatever shape that takes, perhaps a return to work, return to social life or, most importantly, a return to feeling like themselves again. "No-one wants to be beholden to their illness and it's good to see employers and insurers recognising this and helping their clients adapt to their new nor...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

