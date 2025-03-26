UK protection market declined in 2024: Gen Re

Resinsurer, Gen Re, has announced the results of its Protection Pulse survey, which showed that the protection market declined slightly after a challenging start to the year.
Total market premium fell by 1% over the year, down from £776 million in 2024, to £767m in 2025. This figure was heavily influenced by a 3.3% decline in premiums during the first half of the year, counterbalanced by a 2.5% increase in volumes in Q4. Looking at overall policies, the number purchased remained relatively flat, sitting at just over 2.1m. The reinsurer pointed to lower levels of inflation impacting products like income protection (IP) and underwritten whole of life (UWOL) as a key reason for policy number remaining the same but premium values declining. Breaking down speci...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.