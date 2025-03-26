UK protection market declined in 2024: Gen Re

1% decrease in total market premium

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Resinsurer, Gen Re, has announced the results of its Protection Pulse survey, which showed that the protection market declined slightly after a challenging start to the year.

Total market premium fell by 1% over the year, down from £776 million in 2024, to £767m in 2025. This figure was heavily influenced by a 3.3% decline in premiums during the first half of the year, counterbalanced by a 2.5% increase in volumes in Q4. Looking at overall policies, the number purchased remained relatively flat, sitting at just over 2.1m. The reinsurer pointed to lower levels of inflation impacting products like income protection (IP) and underwritten whole of life (UWOL) as a key reason for policy number remaining the same but premium values declining. Breaking down speci...

