CIExpert comments on Guardian's CIC update

Additional conditions covered

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

CIExpert has released its commentary on provider, Guardian’s, upgrades critical illness cover (CIC).

Guardian released its update on 16 April, 2025, it included updates on both its adult and children's CIC products. The upgrade saw five new critical illness definitions added, including three conditions for the adult cover and two for children's CIC among other updates. CIExpert noted that the updates conditions replaced the provider's previous surgery cover where an advance payment of up to £50,000 was paid if any one of eight conditions resulted in being placed on a UK waiting list. Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert said: "In 2018 Guardian launched with a fresh and innovative etho...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Government incentives needed for vocational rehabilitation: Swiss Re

Reframe Cancer appoints new COO

More on Critical Illness

UK protection market declined in 2024: Gen Re
Critical Illness

UK protection market declined in 2024: Gen Re

1% decrease in total market premium

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 March 2025 • 1 min read
The rise of declines
Critical Illness

The rise of declines

What the industry can learn from case studies

Alan Lakey
clock 24 January 2025 • 3 min read
Aviva boosts critical illness offering
Critical Illness

Aviva boosts critical illness offering

Includes elements of AIG’s proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read