Worth the wait

There is a natural tendency for protection advisers to focus on the critical illness conditions and their various claim wordings. After all, it is the claim potential that generally dictates the value of an insurers offering. Notwithstanding this there has recently been a far greater focus on including other tangential benefits within plans such as birth defect cover and enhanced health benefits such as annual health MOT. There is one benefit which has been continually improving and, given the current state of the NHS, assumes greater importance each day - this is NHS waiting list cov...