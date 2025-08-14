NHS waiting list grows but waiting times decrease

Data from NHS England released today showed that the NHS waiting list grew to 7.37 million patients in June 2025, after a decline in May 2025.
The figures show that, whilst the total number of patients on the list has risen from 7.36m last month, the average wait time is down from 13.6 weeks in May 2025 to 13.4 weeks in June 2025. Figures from May saw a 30,000 patient drop from 7.39m patients in April 2025 to 7.36m in May 2025. The number of patients being seen within the Government's 18-week target also grew to 61.5%, up from 60.9% in May 2025. Dawn Prescott, head of proposition, The Exeter, said: "Staff across the NHS continue to go above and beyond, but today's figures make clear the system is still struggling to keep ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.