Mortality falls to historic low: CMI

Over 65s see biggest drop

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) has published its half-year mortality statistics, which show historic lows of mortality in the UK.

The data showed that overall mortality in H1 2025 was lower than the first half of any other year, according to the CMI. This data also represented a 0.5% fall on a full year's mortality lower than in the first half of 2024. Cobus Daneel, chair, CMI Mortality Projections Committee, said: "Overall mortality in the first half of 2025 was at a historic low. For most age groups, the last twenty-four months have seen stable low levels of mortality. "A notable exception to this is males aged 45-64, whose mortality remains above pre-pandemic levels." Age played a big factor in this cha...

