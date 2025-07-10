Mortality falls to historic low: CMI

The data showed that overall mortality in H1 2025 was lower than the first half of any other year, according to the CMI. This data also represented a 0.5% fall on a full year's mortality lower than in the first half of 2024. Cobus Daneel, chair, CMI Mortality Projections Committee, said: "Overall mortality in the first half of 2025 was at a historic low. For most age groups, the last twenty-four months have seen stable low levels of mortality. "A notable exception to this is males aged 45-64, whose mortality remains above pre-pandemic levels." Age played a big factor in this cha...