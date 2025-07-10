Mortality falls to historic low: CMI

The Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) has published its half-year mortality statistics, which show historic lows of mortality in the UK.
The data showed that overall mortality in H1 2025 was lower than the first half of any other year, according to the CMI. This data also represented a 0.5% fall on a full year's mortality lower than in the first half of 2024. Cobus Daneel, chair, CMI Mortality Projections Committee, said: "Overall mortality in the first half of 2025 was at a historic low. For most age groups, the last twenty-four months have seen stable low levels of mortality. "A notable exception to this is males aged 45-64, whose mortality remains above pre-pandemic levels." Age played a big factor in this cha...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.