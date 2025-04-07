Andrew Doran appointed as UnderwriteMe CEO

Insurtech business, UnderwriteMe, has announced the appointment of Andrew Doran as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Doran, whose appointment is effective immediately, joined UnderwriteMe from Pacific Life Re, the insurtech's parent company. The new CEO has an existing relationship with UnderwriteMe, having utilised the firm's technology to develop claims and underwriting solutions for clients whilst at Pacific Life Re. Doran also brings 20 years' experience in insurance and reinsurance, having operated in the Asia markets for the last five years. The new role will see Doran return to the UK. Andrew Gill, EVP global protection, Pacific Life Re and chair of UnderwriteMe, said: "His [Doran's] exten...
