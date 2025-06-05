Positive Q1 for protection: iPipeline

Technology provider, iPipeline, has released figures which show that protection has had a strong start to 2025.
According to the provider, the annual premium equivalent (APE) is up 17% year-on-year and new business has also increased across this period, up 4%. The iPipeline data showed that the rise in APE was driven by a 77% rise in "other" forms of cover. The provider also reported a 92% rise in underwritten whole of life products, it cited mitigation of inheritance tax (IHT) as a reason for this rise. IHT receipts for April 2025 were at £800 million - £97m higher than the same period last year, showing an increase in the scale and commonality of IHT liabilities. Paul Yates, product str...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.