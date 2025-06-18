iPipeline launches underwriting tool on SolutionBuilder

Advanced Underwriting aims to offer "more precise" premium and indicative underwriting decisions to reduce repeat and non-progressed applications, iPipeline said. The tool has been designed to capture upfront information to assess the 20 most common medical disclosures, which iPipeline noted typically account for up to 80% of all medical loadings and changes in terms, post-application. Three providers - The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich - will support Advanced Underwriting from launch, with an additional three providers to be added in the coming months. Rachel Edwards, senior vice pr...