iPipeline launches underwriting tool on SolutionBuilder

Technology provider, iPipeline, has launched a new tool, Advanced Underwriting, to its protection sourcing platform, SolutionBuilder.
Advanced Underwriting aims to offer "more precise" premium and indicative underwriting decisions to reduce repeat and non-progressed applications, iPipeline said. The tool has been designed to capture upfront information to assess the 20 most common medical disclosures, which iPipeline noted typically account for up to 80% of all medical loadings and changes in terms, post-application. Three providers - The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich - will support Advanced Underwriting from launch, with an additional three providers to be added in the coming months. Rachel Edwards, senior vice pr...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.