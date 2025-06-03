Rising number of clients concerned about intergenerational planning

Around 80% of clients are concerned about intergenerational planning, compared to 75% in 2022, research by HSBC Life has found.
The provider's report, The Three I's of Investable Capital 2025, surveyed 300 advisers and 1,000 clients currently with advisers or who have seen an adviser in the past three years. It found that 39% of clients believed intergenerational planning is ‘highly important', which is up from 34% who said the same in 2022. Advisers in the research said that changes in latest Autumn Budget have made them more likely to consider trust-based solutions for inheritance tax (IHT) planning. As such, 79% of advisers said they were more likely to consider trusts as a direct result of the Budget. ...
