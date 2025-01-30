Men underutilising nutrition services: Unum UK

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has released findings which show 70% of nutrition support appointments were booked by women since April 2023.
The data comes from analysis of 6,225 appointments made on the provider's Help@hand app. Of those who used the service, the most dominant age group to book nutritionist appointments where those aged 26-35 (37%), followed by those aged 36-45 (31%). Help@hand saw increased demand for one of its other services, it booked almost 8,000 remote physio appointments in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to 4,071 in H1 2023. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development, Unum UK, said: "Our engagement data suggests that workers are increasingly prioritising preventative health care like ...
