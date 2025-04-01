NHS Health Checks hit two-year low

NHS Health Checks should be offered to UK adults aged 40-74 and with no health conditions by a GP, or local council, every five years. According to the data, 881,812 people were invited to a Health Check in Q3 2024/25, with 329,761 taking up the offer. This means 552,051 failed to attend of accept the health check in Q3 2024/25. The number of those in attendance reached its lowest total since Q3 2022/23, in which 278,752 out of a potential 698,415. Health Checks are an important tool in the implementation of the health service's prevention strategy, as they allow for early identifi...