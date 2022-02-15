Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s

My Mutual Guaranteed Over 50s Plan

Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s

Scottish Friendly has launched a new Over 50s life insurance plan that includes full cash benefits, that has been designed to "break the mould".

The 'My Mutual Guaranteed Over 50s Plan' helps customers who may stop paying in by rewarding them with the potential of ending their payments before the age of 90, whilst still allowing them to secure their full cash benefit on death, on the provision they make all their payments.

Customers will also be entitled to a proportion of the "profits" which will be available after four years or payments, regardless if they stop paying in.

Furthermore, the "profits element" of the product platform means that if the mutual achieves investment growth on their fund, this can be used to provide the customer with an early premium end date.

Meanwhile when taking out a policy with Scottish Friendly, new customers will have the option to select monthly premiums starting from £7 a month.

The need for Over 50s cover was further emphasised in a Mintel report, which found that the number of over 50s life insurance policies taken out during the height of the pandemic in 2020 fell 10% when compared with the previous year, while the total value of new premiums dropped from £67.1m to £61.6m.

Neil Lovatt, commercial director at Scottish Friendly, explained that the group realised it needed to come up with some "radical thinking" in order to improve the "broken model which can expose vulnerable customers to the risk of non-payment."

"It's game changing because it's our view that this will change the rules of the game going forward for Over 50s products. In time, as the mills of the industry grind out new product designs, we're expecting others in the industry to follow our lead, but imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," he concluded.

 

