Term life cover for armed forces deployed

Product aimed at military personal to be distributed by newly created specialist broker

Military Life is a term life insurance product from Pulse Insurance distributed by Absolute Military, a newly launched specialist broker for members of the armed forces.

The new product provides additional cover to sit alongside the range of compensation schemes offered by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Designed to offer cover where other insurers might not with a simplified underwriting process, it offers straightforward eligibility based cover available to most serving members of the armed forces up to 90 days before deployment, said Pulse.

Up to £150,000 of cover is available immediately and pricing and cover options are ‘transparent and easy to explain', it added.

Torquil McLusky, Pulse managing director, said: "We are very excited by this new product. Absolute Military's team have a fantastic track record of supporting military personnel in the businesses they have run. Throughout our discussions over the launch of this product they have consistently demonstrated a commitment to 'go the extra mile'.

"By building this product from scratch, we have been able to design a product with an underwriting approach that recognises the specific nature of the armed forces and gives those serving due credit for being fit and healthy rather than penalising them for doing a job that is tough but necessary."

Steve Anderson, managing director of Absolute Military said: "At Absolute we have a passion to support the military which has enthused Pulse. What we have been able to do here, by working together, is design a product that provides simple cover with a straightforward underwriting process.

"We believe that we have succeeded in building a product that meets the needs of the armed forces. This is a great start and we are now looking at ways of enhancing the military product range, building on Pulse's existing expertise working with ex-service personnel including those involved in security and close protection."

In June, Pulse launched post-Brexit term life cover for UK and Europe.