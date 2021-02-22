LifeSearch Awards: Shortlists announced
Digital event takes place 10 March
LifeSearch Protection Awards 2021 goes virtual and shortlists announced
Now in their 18th year, the annual LifeSearch awards return at 5pm on 10 March, this time as a digital event.
LifeSearch CEO, Tom Baigrie said: "The LifeSearch Awards are the protection market's only ones voted for by actual customer-facing advisers, underwriting supporters and tele-interviewers. So, they are unique in telling the truth from the frontline, not the judges' chateau! This makes them especially valuable to our insurer partners, which, as we are the market's largest whole of market adviser, is all of them. This year we are asking those shortlisted to nominate a charity. The winner's good cause will receive £300 from LifeSearch there and then."
Find the full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2021 below.
Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families - sponsored by UnderwriteMe
Shortlist: Scottish Widows, Royal London, AIG Life
Best Income Protection Provider
Shortlist: LV=, L&G, The Exeter
Business Protection Heroes
Shortlist: Legal & General, Royal London, Vitality
Heroic Care - Best service for protected families
Shortlist: Zurich, Aviva, AIG Life
Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most
Shortlist: British Friendly, LV=, HSBC, Royal London
Individual Protection Hero
Shortlist: Ian Pratt - Legal & General, Lynne Flynn - Royal London, Daniel Turner - Vitality
Best Critical Illness Provider - sponsored by CIExpert
Shortlist: Legal & General, Scottish Widows, Guardian
Innovation Heroes of The Year
Shortlist: Legal & General, Aviva, LV=
Best use of data to drive exceptional customer outcomes - NEW AWARD
Shortlist: Winner to be revealed on the night
The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story
Shortlist:
1. "Households have bolstered their financial defences by buying protection insurance during coronavirus" - Mail on Sunday / Jeff Prestridge
2. "Income protection can help to ease fears of financial fragility" - Yorkshire Post / Conal Gregory
3. "Critical concern over post-Covid cover - THE CRUSADER" - Daily Express / Maisha Frost
4. "Critical illness policies used to make my blood boil...but now I'm a fan" - Mail on Sunday / Jeff Prestridge
5. "I didn't buy life cover. Now it's too late" - The Sunday Times / Katherine Denham
The Protection Distributors Group Protection Leader of the Year
Shortlist: Steve Casey, Adam Higgs, Adam Saville, Richard Kateley, Ian McKenna, Alain Desmier.
Outstanding Insurer of the Year
Shortlist: Royal London, Scottish Widows, Legal & General
The Doing Good Award - NEW AWARD
Shortlist: The Exeter, AIG Life, Zurich, Canada Life
Register your place at the LifeSearch Awards here.
Further reading
More on Adviser / Broking
PRIMIS broker enquiries up 18% during January
‘Record month’
Craig Brown: If you believe in protection, customers will listen
'An enthusiastic adviser is often infectious'
Royal London pays out £13.1m in Covid claims
Throughout 2020
'A long way to go' for trust simplification
But 2021 could be a turning point
Protection industry 'meeting or exceeding' expectations say advisers
Defaqto Protection Services Review 2021