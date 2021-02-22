LifeSearch Awards: Shortlists announced

LifeSearch Protection Awards 2021 goes virtual and shortlists announced

Now in their 18th year, the annual LifeSearch awards return at 5pm on 10 March, this time as a digital event.

LifeSearch CEO, Tom Baigrie said: "The LifeSearch Awards are the protection market's only ones voted for by actual customer-facing advisers, underwriting supporters and tele-interviewers. So, they are unique in telling the truth from the frontline, not the judges' chateau! This makes them especially valuable to our insurer partners, which, as we are the market's largest whole of market adviser, is all of them. This year we are asking those shortlisted to nominate a charity. The winner's good cause will receive £300 from LifeSearch there and then."

Find the full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2021 below.

Heroic Support - Best service for unprotected families - sponsored by UnderwriteMe

Shortlist: Scottish Widows, Royal London, AIG Life

Best Income Protection Provider

Shortlist: LV=, L&G, The Exeter

Business Protection Heroes

Shortlist: Legal & General, Royal London, Vitality

Heroic Care - Best service for protected families

Shortlist: Zurich, Aviva, AIG Life

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

Shortlist: British Friendly, LV=, HSBC, Royal London

Individual Protection Hero

Shortlist: Ian Pratt - Legal & General, Lynne Flynn - Royal London, Daniel Turner - Vitality

Best Critical Illness Provider - sponsored by CIExpert

Shortlist: Legal & General, Scottish Widows, Guardian

Innovation Heroes of The Year

Shortlist: Legal & General, Aviva, LV=

Best use of data to drive exceptional customer outcomes - NEW AWARD

Shortlist: Winner to be revealed on the night

The Nick Crossman award for Best Protection Story

Shortlist:

1. "Households have bolstered their financial defences by buying protection insurance during coronavirus" - Mail on Sunday / Jeff Prestridge

2. "Income protection can help to ease fears of financial fragility" - Yorkshire Post / Conal Gregory

3. "Critical concern over post-Covid cover - THE CRUSADER" - Daily Express / Maisha Frost

4. "Critical illness policies used to make my blood boil...but now I'm a fan" - Mail on Sunday / Jeff Prestridge

5. "I didn't buy life cover. Now it's too late" - The Sunday Times / Katherine Denham

The Protection Distributors Group Protection Leader of the Year

Shortlist: Steve Casey, Adam Higgs, Adam Saville, Richard Kateley, Ian McKenna, Alain Desmier.

Outstanding Insurer of the Year

Shortlist: Royal London, Scottish Widows, Legal & General

The Doing Good Award - NEW AWARD

Shortlist: The Exeter, AIG Life, Zurich, Canada Life

Register your place at the LifeSearch Awards here.