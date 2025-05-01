Women in Protection 2025: Morning roundup

Kicking off, delegates heard from Nicky Morgan, Baroness Morgan of Cotes, who discussed financial resilience in the UK with COVER editor, Cameron Roberts. She noted that we must save more for our financial health as the cost of living is not going to go down in our retirement. "Working lives are changing, younger adults don't expect to work full-time five days a week. How do you design products and encourage younger generations to think of their financial futures?," Morgan said. "It's very difficult when life is expensive to put money aside every month" she added. "When times are toug...