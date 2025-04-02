Partner Insight: How the Experience Economy is reshaping the life insurance landscape

In the fiercely competitive life insurance market, standing out requires more than simply offering standard policies. Customers today have diverse, complex needs that demand a tailored approach, especially when factoring in differences across generational groups. The traditional "one-size-fits-all" model no longer holds weight in a world where personalisation and meaningful engagement drive success.

Enter the Experience Economy—a concept built around creating memorable, customer-centric interactions that resonate on a personal level. For insurers, embracing this approach means aligning their services and communications with individual expectations while leveraging innovative tools like AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics. By doing so, insurers can craft multichannel strategies and personalised journeys that appeal to the unique preferences of each customer.

What is the Experience Economy?

The Experience Economy revolves around businesses intentionally designing products and services to engage customers in ways that feel both personal and memorable. For life insurers, this involves using technology and data-driven insights to inform strategies and create differentiated customer experiences. It's not just about what the insurer offers—it's about how it makes the customer feel.

By implementing advanced technologies such as AI and predictive analytics, insurers can gain a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour and align offerings with specific needs. This creates value for customers and fosters brand loyalty by positioning insurers as trusted, customer-centric providers.

Generational Diversity: Different Expectations, Different Approaches

A key challenge for life insurers lies in addressing the varied wants and behaviours of generational cohorts.

Chart 1: Generational Cohort Needs, Wants, and Expectations

Older generations often prioritise value, reputation, and personal interaction. They're more likely to conduct extensive research, rely on peer opinions, and purchase policies through physical branches. Younger, digital-native customers, by contrast, are drawn to the convenience of online solutions, trust recommendations from influencers, and expect instant, seamless interactions. Addressing this spectrum requires insurers to adapt strategies based on generational triggers, preferences, and life stages.

Moreover, life insurance comes with added complexity: customers engage with their providers over decades. Preferences can evolve significantly during this time, reinforcing the importance of adaptable, ongoing customer engagement.

Applying the Experience Economy in Life Insurance

Originally, online news sites contained content that editors felt was of interest to readers overall, despite them not knowing exactly what readers themselves wanted in their news feeds. Was it current affairs, financial news, sports, or local news? These days, individual readers receive "targeted" content based on the information provided through previous interactions with the news app. Algorithms push financial services news, current affairs, and sports news to my feed as I tend to read these items as well as local news.

The rise of digital channels has opened new opportunities for life insurers to create personalised, data-driven experiences in much the same way. Insurers can use customer insights to deliver information and services in ways that suit individual preferences. Flexibility is crucial—while younger customers may prefer fully digital experiences, older demographics often appreciate the ability to interact with a real person.

Engaging customers effectively requires understanding the factors that drive their decisions. Key motivators include price, simplicity, variety, and social influences, including recommendations from friends and social media platforms. Successful insurers leverage these insights to create targeted engagement strategies that resonate with their audience.

For instance, older customers often base purchasing decisions on price, peer recommendations, and brand reputation. Younger generations, however, value convenience, speed, and digital accessibility. By tailoring messaging and offerings to these preferences, insurers can boost retention, cross-sell opportunities, and overall satisfaction.

Why Personalised Experiences Matter

In today's market, a personalised approach isn't just preferred—it's expected. Customers are far more likely to remain loyal to insurers who understand their unique needs and offer meaningful, relevant interactions. The Experience Economy reinforces this shift by prioritising engagement strategies that go beyond transactions to create lasting impressions.

Personalised customer journeys not only improve satisfaction but also generate valuable insights for insurers, helping them anticipate customer needs, respond effectively, and create proactive solutions.

Looking Ahead

The Experience Economy represents a fundamental shift in how life insurers operate, influence buying decisions, and maintain relationships with customers. In this era, personalised experiences take precedence over one-size-fits-all approaches, with customer-centricity becoming the defining factor for long-term success.

Insurers that fully embrace this transformative paradigm will gain a competitive edge, positioning themselves to rise above the noise in an increasingly crowded market. By fostering trust and delivering exceptional, personalised interactions, they can establish lasting customer relationships that drive loyalty and long-term success.

For life insurers aiming to excel in the Experience Economy, the key lies in leveraging advanced data, cutting-edge technology, and tailored personalisation to prioritise the unique needs of each customer. Modern core systems, like Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions, empower insurers to deliver rapid and responsive customer experiences with seamless workflows, ensuring they remain agile and ahead in a fast-evolving industry.

Gain more insight into how the experience economy is reshaping the Life Insurance in this article from Sapiens. By clicking "Learn More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – Please read carefully

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.

Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.

Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.