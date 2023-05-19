Mental Health Awareness Week 2023: More communication needed to bridge wellbeing gap

This year, the theme for Mental Health Awareness Week is anxiety, with data from Mental Health UK suggesting that one in eight individuals, representing more than eight million people, are living with anxiety disorder at any one time.

In the past two weeks, 60% of UK adults experienced anxiety to such an extent that it interfered with their daily lives, the Mental Health Foundation revealed, and almost one third (30%) of adults who experience these feelings said they are not "coping well" with anxiety.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for Group Risk Development (GRiD), said: "Anxiety can in itself be debilitating, but one thing can also very quickly lead to another where anxiety is concerned."

Conditions such as panic attacks, depression, substance misuse, insomnia, digestive/bowel problems, headaches, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, chronic pain, social isolation and agoraphobia can all stem from anxiety, Moxham noted, which can "detrimentally impact an individual's ability to function well at work as well as their overall quality of life."

Almost one third (29%) of employees now feel comfortable to disclose to their employer if they need time off due to poor mental health, research by Nuffield Health found.

Businesses are also spending more money on wellbeing, according to Westfield Health, with 42% of companies having increased spending on wellbeing support in 2022; nearly half expect to further increase this spending in 2023.

"When anxiety is suspected, it's vital that support can be accessed quickly before it progresses. That is where employee benefits, such as group risk products (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness) can help," Moxham said.

Lack of engagement

Nevertheless, over half (56%) of workers with access to workplace wellbeing support don't use it, and 46% of employees don't feel their mental wellbeing will improve in the next year, Westfield Health also found.

As such, mental health represents the top concern for 49% of employers, Towergate Health & Protection detailed, followed by social wellbeing (39%), and financial health and physical health (30%).

Employees are increasingly taking more time off due to mental health, Westfield Health added, with staff taking one week off work on average due to mental health reasons.

Meanwhile, the health and wellbeing provider found that employees aren't engaging with their workplace wellbeing support due to a "lack of two-way communication."

Overall, 41% of employees were not being asked to input into their workplace's wellbeing strategy, and only half (51%) feel their manager is there for wellbeing support.

"Ease of use and clear communication is key - ensuring that all employees know where and how to access support, particularly line managers who will likely be the affected employees' first port of call is essential," Emma Capper, UK wellbeing leader at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing (HEBW), commented.

"There is no point spending budget on support if no one knows about it. Keeping language simple, clear and jargon free is important too."

When calling in sick due to "poor" mental health, Nuffield Health found that 35% of employees gave another reason for their absence, although this represents a year-on-year decline compared to 39% of employees who gave another reason for their absence in Nuffield Health's 2022 report.

Additionally, there is a gender divide when it comes to accessing mental health support, Canada Life detailed. Data from the provider's virtual health and wellbeing service, WeCare, found that 59% of managed cases came from women last year, compared to 41% of men.

Ian Ranger, head of claims and medical underwriting at Canada Life, commented: "Employers must ensure they take time to highlight the support available and raise awareness of it among their entire workforce."

"Encouraging an open dialogue and promoting employee benefits will go a long way in helping to potentially prevent common conditions such as anxiety. It also demonstrates you care as an employer, and you are putting the needs of your employees first," Ranger said.

Nuffield Health noted that although companies offer support through EAPs, "no single intervention works for everyone" and so employers need to be flexible in how their teams choose to communicate with them.

Businesses should encourage individuals to use a communication style that works best for them, albeit an in-person meeting or a phone call, Nuffield Health detailed, as this will encourage more individuals to open up.

Towergate added that employers should consider providing standalone support that is not linked to other benefits, for example through access to online or face-to-face counselling, specialist courses, or training mental health first aiders to signpost staff to specialist help.

More communication

Adrian Matthews, head of employee benefits at MetLife UK, said that having "valuable and tangible benefits" in place is the first step, but communicating them is a "very important second step."

"Although many employers showcase these benefits during the recruitment process, there must be a system in place to help reiterate this programme to all employees, particularly to accommodate hybrid working patterns," he said.

Employers can use company meetings or quarterly business updates to remind and encourage employees to explore available support available, Matthews added, which will "ensure engagement is consistent throughout the year."

Introducing a monthly company email or posting links on social channels that comprise external resources and guides are potential routes an employer can take, Matthews said.

"Unlocking the full potential of today's employees means finding the best way to balance the evolving needs of individuals with the needs of the business, to ensure optimum performance."