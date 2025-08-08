Bupa sees rising profits and higher premiums in H1 2025

Higher claims recorded in the UK

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Bupa, has released its financial statement for the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), detailing increases in profits and customer numbers amid higher premiums and rising demand for elderly care.

Bupa recorded a 19% increase in pre-tax profit to £501 million from £420m the year prior, driven by a £111m increase in underlying profit. For Bupa's UK, India and global business, revenue increased by 11% to £2.81 billion, with its underlying profit jumping to £126m from £64m. Bupa said the increase in revenue was led by insurance as it saw higher premiums driven by rate changes in response to higher claims in the UK, alongside customer growth. The provider's growth in underlying profit was driven by this revenue increase, its aged care and provision seeing improved margins, and N...

